LCCI Elects Mabogunje President

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has elected Mrs. Toki Mabogunje as President for the next two years.

This followed the expiration of Mr. Babatunde Paul Ruwase’s tenure, having served the Chamber in the same capacity in the last two years.

Director General, LCCI, Muda Yusuf, disclosed this in a statement.

According to him, “Mabogunje emerged as President after a duly conducted election at the Chamber’s 131st Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 5th December, 2019 at the Commerce House, 1 Idowu Taylor Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.”

Mabogunje, a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants, is an astute boardroom guru who specialises in business development, value chain development, project financing, strategic organisation and management and the provision of legal and business advisory services to small and medium enterprises.

She has served the Chamber previously in various capacities such as Deputy President, Vice President, Member, Trade Promotion Board, Chairman, Professional Services Group, Chairman, Financial and General Purposes Committee among others.

Yusuf also added that, “Indeed, we are very pleased as Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, FIMC, CMC assumes the role of President of the LCCI.

“As a Council Member and a key Officer of the Chamber, she has brought her extensive knowledge and experience to bear on the Chamber mandate and has provided quality perspectives to deliberations at the Chamber.

“Her election will enhance the Chamber’s role as a leading advocate of best business policy and practice, with the objective of promoting and protecting the interest of its members and the business community at large.”

According to the statement, the investiture of Mabogunje, as President of LCCI, was in recognition of her contribution and commitment to the ideals of the Chamber movement, its public policy advocacy and protection of the interests of the Nigerian business community.

She was formally inaugurated on Saturday.