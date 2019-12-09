Lagos Police Arrests Two for Burning, Defiling Teenagers

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspects on separate incidents involving the burning to death of a teenage girl and the defilement and subsequent procurement of abortion for another.

For the girl that was burnt to death at Iba, Alabi Tolani Mariam, the suspect, who happened to be her boyfriend, one Orji Ifeanyichukwu Victor, said he committed the act because she took another lover whilst living with him.

According to the suspect, he met the deceased in March this year through a hookup and she moved into his house.

Admitting that he has been involved in internet fraud to keep body and soul together while waiting for admission into tertiary institution, he said one of the rules for their cohabitation was that she will quit prostitution and focus on him.

He said: “It was from the fraud money that I used to pay rent for the house we both lived in. Everything was fine until on Thursday when she left home to fix her hair and did not return until the next day.

“Then on Friday, she left again under the guise of visiting her father but ended up seeing another man. I got to know on Saturday when she returned and I took her phone and scrolled through.

“I saw her chats, video calls and pictures of herself naked that she send to the client she spent the night with. That made me angry and I used the petrol I kept for my generator to set her ablaze.”

Although a team of detectives stormed the scene and rushed the victim to Igando General Hospital, she died due to the gravity of burns she received.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana said the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has directed the immediate transfer of the case to the Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, adding that the suspect will be charged to court for murder.

In another development, the Bariga Police Division swung into action having received a complaint that one Amusa Hammed defiled a teenager ( name withheld) and subsequently forced her to procure an abortion when she conceived.

According to Elkana, the victim was taken to Mirabel Center Ikeja for medical treatment and forensic examination and the medical report indeed showed that she was pregnant and had an abortion.

The suspect was arrested by detectives from the Family Support Unit and he confessed to the crime.

Elkana said the nurse who helped the suspect in procuring the abortion has been identified and detectives are presently on her trail.

Meanwhile, he said the state CP has ordered that the suspect be charged to court.

In another development, the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants instituted by the Lagos CP to tackle the menace of cultism, gangsterism, traffic robbery, street violence and other social vices in the state, has arrested 24 ‘Awawa’ boys.

The spokesman said the suspects who were picked up from Mosafejo, Oshodi, are mostly members of Awawa boys and Eiye confraternity who are responsible for series of traffic robberies and violent crimes within Oshodi and environs, adding that they will all be charged to court.