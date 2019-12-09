Corruption Index: Ihedioha Must Apologise to Okorocha, Says Group

By Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

A group, Association of Imo Patriots, has called on the Governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha to apologise to the immediate past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha following the recently released Second Corruption Survey in Nigeria by the National Bureau of Statistics, which ranked Imo as the least corrupt of the 36 States.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Spokesman of the group, Emma Ezekwe, said that the report was especially timely, considering the enormous resources being wasted by Ihedioha in his bid to malign his predecessor.

He stated: “We have received with delight the recently released “2nd Corruption Survey in Nigeria” by the National Bureau of Statistics, which ranked Imo as the least corrupt of the 36 States and the Nigerian Federal Capital Territory.”

Ezekwe noted that over the last seven months, Ihedioha has set up more than 20 probe committees and allegedly sponsored over ten protests, aimed at portraying Okorocha as corrupt in the eyes of the people.

He said that fortunately, these probe committees have mostly returned empty files and in some cases, made sweeping statements without facts to buttress allegations of corruption against Okorocha.

“As non-partisan patriots from Imo State, we demand an immediate apology from Ihedioha’s administration over their several lies against the Okorocha administration.”

The group noted that the apology should be personally addressed to Okorocha and another addressed to Imo people, whom the Ihedioha administration has insulted severally through his malicious campaign of lies.

The group stressed that while majority of Imolites of good conscience are not surprised about this rating by the NBS, which c Okorocha’s prudence and transparency in the management of Imo’s resources within the eight years he held sway as governor.

It said it was unfortunate that Ihedioha is reluctant to accept the credible review of the Okorocha administration by an independent agency of the federal government, with support from the United Nations. Index: Ihedioha Must Apologise to Okorocha, Says Group

