Radisson Blu Ikeja Reveals Festive Season Activities

By Demola Ojo

The Radisson Blu Ikeja Hotel has revealed bespoke fun activities for its guests and the general public to take advantage of and partake in. Along with these fun activities are special deals and discounts to celebrate the festive season.

During a period of about a month starting December 15, the hotel has designed experiences set to meet the expectations of children and adults alike.

For the young ones, the GRA Ikeja-based hotel is opening its exciting Santa Grotto at the Event Room on the ground floor from December 12 to 25 between 10am and 7pm.

Children will mingle, participate in fun games and receive gifts from Santa.

Additional excitement awaits the kids in the form of a Sylverscreen Art Club at the Cascade area, where children will be exposed to and engaged in creative artworks between December 16 and 20.

There will also be Frozen rolls ice-cream pop-up at the lobby, beside the Choco-latte ground floor, with parents geting a well-deserved rest due to the availability of Baby Lounge Crèche Services.

Meanwhile, the hotel will be thrilling its adult guests with a special music event tagged “White Christmas Party with DJ Consequence”, on December 20 at the Cascade area from 7pm.

Though the party is free entry, it is mandatory to purchase a bottle of wine, sparkling or spirits, and to adhere to the dress code of all-white.

For movie lovers, the hotel is offering special nights where it would screen old Christmas classic movies from December 23 to 25 at CUT Dining 3. The movie offering is free with free popcorn, a non-alcoholic drink and strictly for children residing in the hotel.

In addition, the Food &Beverage department is offering all-day-brunch-buffet for children from 5 – 12 years at 50 percent charge.

There are also valuable deals for Christmas Day Brunch, Boxing Day Brunch and New Year Brunch. On Christmas Day, there will be a music and comedy show.

As expected, Radisson Blu Ikeja is also offering special Christmas discount on rooms, particularly on its Superior Rooms.

For lifestyle lovers, the hotel is offering an irresistible spa offering as the hotel’s world-class Amani Spa is offering 25 percent discount on all massage treatments.