PharmAccess Partners EDC to Build Capacity of Health Professionals

PharmAccess Foundation Nigeria, an international entrepreneurial organisation has reinforced its three years partnership with the Enterprise Development Centre of the Pan Atlantic University to develop a training curriculum for healthcare professionals called the Health Management Program.

The program is designed with a strong curriculum, facilitated by world class professionals to teach healthcare professionals about the business of healthcare.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of all certificate programmes of the Enterprise Development Centre of the university, the Country Director, PharmAccess Foundation Nigeria, Njide Ndili said the core objective of the foundation with the HMP was to build a strong network of Alumni who will help change the healthcare sector in Nigeria for the better.

The certificate programmes include the Health Management Program held at the institution’s premises on December 5th, 2019 with a total of 41 healthcare professionals graduating, bringing to 83, the total number of people that have been trained by the partnership of PharmAccess and Enterprise Development Centre.

Ndili said: “I encouraged all graduands to think about their businesses in the context of new vistas of opportunities as they enter into a new phase. A new decade whose dominant business changes will center on digitization.

“The intersection between PharmAccess and the Enterprise Development Centre is the entrepreneurship training for healthcare providers. In 2017, the program was kicked off by heavily subsidizing the tuition by up to 50 per cent with subsidies from the CDC in the UK, Sterling Bank and Diamond Bank (now Access Bank). Today, the program is self-sustaining and the value evident from the quality of the participants, including the 41 healthcare professionals that graduating in December 2019. The fourth cohort of the Health management Program will commence in March 2020,” she said.