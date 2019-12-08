Obaseki inaugurates EDOSACA, Waste Mgt, EIRS boards Monday

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, will inaugurate the newly constituted boards for the Edo State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDs (EDOSACA), Waste Management and the Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS), tomorrow, Monday, December 9, 2019.

According to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., the inauguration will take place at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Benin City, the Edo State Capital, by 10: 00am prompt, while guests are expected to be seated at the venue by 9:30 a.m.

Recall that Ogie had listed nominees for the Edo State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS to include Dr. Alex Okoh from Orhionmwon as the Chairman; while Ugbo Iyiriaro (Orhionmwon); Alhaja Aminat Suleiman (Etsako West) and Mary Iyengumwena (Uhunmwode) are members.

For the Waste Management Board, Moynda Sule from Akoko Edo is the Chairman-nominee, with Patrick Okoudu (Igueben); Daniel Ogbewe (Uhunmwode); Frank Guobadia (Ovia North East); Solomon Agbonlahor (Ovia South West) and Egbunuekhe Ezekiel Lucky (Etsako East) are members-nominee.