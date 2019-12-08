Obaseki expands Agripreneur Scheme to cover piggery, cassava, oil palm production

In a move to sustain the Agripreneur Scheme designed to boost food security and create wealth for farmers in the state, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has expanded the scheme to cover piggery, cassava and oil palm production, in more locations in the state.

Obaseki disclosed after attending the annual thanksgiving service of Omega Fire Ministries International, in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The governor said the state Agripreneur Scheme has recorded huge success, which necessitated its expansion to cover more crops and also livestock production, noting, “Because the scheme was successful in 2019, we are applying and expanding the facilities across areas like piggery, and crops such as cassava and oil palm.”

“Agriculture is the largest employer of labour and largest contributor to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the country,” he added.

He said investment in Agriculture would create more employment opportunities, urging youths in the state to key into the state’s Agripreneur Scheme.

According to him, “What we are doing is to encourage more youths to participate in our Agripreneur programme where we give them the support, facilities and opportunities to cultivate crops that will be bought by off-takers.

“We are hoping that in 2020, we will have massive expansion in the areas of livestock and boost food sufficiency. I see a lot of young people keying into the programme.”

He asked for more prayers for the state and country, adding that the prayers of the faithful have continued to protect the Nigeria.

He reiterated that he would continue to sue for peace in the state but not to the detriment of the welfare of the people, adding, “If we have to fight to make Edo better, I will do so. If we have to fight to put food on the table of the poor, we will do so.”

In his sermon titled “Thanksgiving as a Weapon,” General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, said thanksgiving is a command from God. He urged Christians to thank God with their heart and substance.