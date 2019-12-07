Quickraiz Bags Best Fundraising Management Award

Quickraiz has been recognised as the inaugural winner of the Best Fundraising Management Platform at the 2019 edition of Inclusive Finance Nigeria Conference and Awards hosted in Lagos.

For Quickraiz, a crowdfunding/fundraising platform, the award was a reflection of the commitment of the company’s investment in creating a veritable platform for Nigerians and the global community where decent campaigns can find benevolence through a very robust network of individuals and groups that patronise the platform daily.

Inclusive Finance Nigeria Conference and Awards (IFINCA), was designed to recognise, celebrate and reward outstanding achievements and innovative financial practices, which make financial services accessible to disadvantaged Nigerians.

IFINCA is the organiser of the Lagos Fintech Week, an annual event that gathers Africa’s great minds in fintech and delivers exciting discussions, stimulating demos and insightful debates.

Expressing delight at the recognition, the Managing Director of Ativo Ltd, the owners of Quickraiz, Mr. Bayo Adeokun said “we are extremely elated and honoured to be the first inaugural recipient of the Best Fundraising Management platform 2019.

This recognition means a lot to us and we use this opportunity to thank the organisers of the award”.

Adeokun further noted “more importantly, the recognition is a strong testament of the inherent value in innovations and resilience.”

Also commenting on the milestone, the Head, Sales and Marketing of Ativo Ltd, Remi Jibodu said, “I’m particularly thrilled about the award, which is the culmination of dedicated effort and drive towards improving the way we raise and donate funds to humanitarian, social and civil causes.”

Jibodu said “the award serves as further motivation for us as we continue to go beyond expectations by setting the pace through innovative technology that could encourage ease of use and transparency.”

Quickraiz berth the shores of crowdfunding industry in July 2018 and so far has become the household name in Nigeria as the first choice crowdfunding/fundraising platform with over 500 campaigns and about a million unique users in the last 17 months of operation.

The platform pride itself as the only crowdfunding platform in Nigeria to be certified as a Payment Card Industry and Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliant, a set of security standards designed to ensure that all companies that accept, process, store or transmit credit/debit card information maintain a high secure environment.