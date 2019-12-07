Qubraz Fashion Academy Opens in Lagos December 15th

Mary Nnah

Preparations are on top gear for the grand opening of a fashion institute that will bring about change in the fashion industry.

Scheduled to open on December 15th in Surulere Lagos, Qubraz Designs and Fashion Academy will offer training on how to be a professional designer, luxurious outfits, bridals, wholesales, ready to wear outfits for retailers and end-users.

Speaking on the forthcoming event, the Creative Director of Qubraz Designs and Fashion Academy, Yewande Hakeem-Habeeb, said store will be opened on the 15th of December 2019 in grand style.

She revealed further that, “As part of our social responsibility at Qubraz Designs, scholarship will be given on three months/ six months tailoring and embellishments techniques to selected few while free gift on every purchase made on that day.”

Speaking further, she said, “At Qubraz Designs we adorn luxurious fabrics with unexpected details, such as hand stitching and intriguing accents to add dimension and personality to each piece with an emphasis on shape and silhouette.

“At Qubraz Designs, customer satisfaction is highly guaranteed. Our core values at Qubraz Designs we love what we do we, we work hard, we pay attention to details, we have fun, and we give back,” Hakeem-Habeeb said.

On the kind of outfits she designs, she explained that at Qubraz Designs, they make trendy ready to wear and luxurious made to measure outfits at pocket-friendly prices, adding that they also offer training on how to become a professional designer.