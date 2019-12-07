Premier League, Serie A to Show on GOtv 

A series of exciting Premier League, Serie A, and Champions League matches will be available this weekend on GOtv.

Today, Bournemouth will hope to begin their recovery from all their recent losses with their match against Liverpool in England. There has been a total of 11 games between the teams.

Bournemouth have won in one of these matchups, while their opponents, Liverpool have won nine matches. The match is scheduled to air at 4pm on SuperSport select 2 (channel 32).

GOtv subscribers will have the chance to watch Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Slavia Prague on SuperSport Select 4 at 9pm. The German club will face a tense final day in Group F and will be taking nothing for granted against a Slavia Prague side who have already earned two draws in the section.