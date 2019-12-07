IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Loses Father

Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Barely three months after he lost his mother, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has suffered another tragedy. his father, His Royal Majesty, Eze Israel Kanu is dead. He was aged 86 years.

The death of Eze Kanu, who was the traditional ruler of Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku, was announced yesterday by the Eze in Council of Afaraukwu led by Eze Edward Ibeabuchi (the Okwu of Okwulaga).

Eze Kanu, who was the Egwu Ukwu II of Isiama Afaraukwu, was caught up in the whirlpool of the separatist activities of IPOB as his palace was turned into the de facto headquarters of the organisation after his son returned from detention.

The royal father and his wife, Sally disappeared from public view after Nigerian troops stormed his palace on September 14, 2017 during which several IPOB members were killed and the palace substantially damaged.

Lolo Sally Kanu died in a German hospital on August 30 at the age of 76. She is yet to be buried after her remains were brought home only for the royal father to go the way of his wife.

A family source, who did not want to be named, said that Kanu’s parents were “devastated by the military raid that forced them to flee their ancestral home,” adding that they did not recover from the shock till their deaths.

Meanwhile, the Abia State Government has expressed shock and sadness over the death of the Isiama Afaraukwu monarch.

In a condolence message issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, the state government conveyed its condolences to the family of the late monarch, extolling his sterling qualities.

“His unwavering love and sterling contributions to the development of his community in particular, and Abia State in general, are well documented.

“No doubt, HRM left a lasting legacy and an indelible impression on the minds of Ndigbo everywhere in the world,” he said.

A press statement by Emma Powerful, the media and publicity secretary of the group stated that the monarch has joined his wife, Lolo Sally Kanu to be with his creator after a brief sickness.

Kanu had months back also announced the death of his mother, saying that she died out of complications arising from military attack on her, when soldiers came for him (Kanu).

In the release announcing the death of Israel Kanu, IPOB also blamed it on the military and the assault on his family. Powerful added that Israel Kanu’s death was quickened by the shock of the death of his wife.

“We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to console the family our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the entire Kanu family and the community of Afaraukwu over the passing of their father, uncle, brother and traditional ruler, His Royal Majesty Eze Sir Israel Okwu Kanu the Egwu Ukwu II of Afaraukwu.

“He joined his ancestors as a result of health complications arising from the trauma of the invasion of his palace by Nigerian soldiers on September 14, 2017 and most recently over the shock of the sudden death of his wife Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Okwu Kanu.

“We are left in no doubt the military attack on Isiama Afaraukwu and the Kanu family by the armed forces of the Federal Government of Nigeria is the principal cause of death of our leader’s parents. We confidently state, without fear of contradiction, that our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu have also sacrificed his parents in pursuit of freedom for the people of Biafra. There is no greater act of devotion to a noble cause than this.”

He added that, “Rather than weaken or diminish our resolve to restore Biafra, the passing of our leader’s parents will infuse us with a greater sense of determination because only by accomplishing the liberation of Biafra will we truly mourn them.

“We are asking Almighty God Chukwu Okike Abiama to grant the family, friends, lovers of freedom, Afaraukwu Eze-in-Council and entire community the fortitude to bear the great loss and vacuum the passing of His Majesty has created in our midst.”