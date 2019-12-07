IOM to Setup Pineapple Processing Factory in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM), said it was setting up a Pineapple processing plant in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo.

The organisation disclosed through its Project Consultant, Mr. Babatunde Abdulkareem, while inspecting some of the equipment for the plant yesterday along with the council chairman, Mr. Destiny Enabulele.

Abdulkareem attributed the major reason for setting up the plant as part of plan to fully reintegrate the victims of illegal migration and human trafficking by providing them means of earning a legitimate living.

According to him, the reintegration programme is called “Community Based Re-integration Process (CBRP)”, describing the setting up of the plant and the CBRP as the first of its kind in Africa.

Abdulkareem noted that while the IOM was working towards curbing the menace of illegal migration and human trafficking, it was also concern with resettlement of the victims.

He explained that the Pineapple processing plant was a means of ensuring the sustainability of the resettlement programme for the victims of illegal migration.

He however explained that the choice of Ovia South West for the plant was because the council is the largest grower of the fruit in Edo, in addition to the peaceful nature of the area.

“It is our believe that aside serving as a means of reiterating these victims, the plant will also create job opportunities and this will discourage people from embarking on such journey in search for greener pastures,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ovia South West Council chairman, Mr. Destiny Enabulele, while inspecting the equipment for the plant, promised to provide adequate security for the factory and its personnel.