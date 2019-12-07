2019 Human Rights Fiesta: Observation of Rights Remans Only Hope for Nigeria – Tietie

As Rights Activists and Stakeholders kick-start the celebration of the 30 years as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHRs) of 1948 on Monday 9th, Mr. Frank Tietie, has said observation of human rights remains the only hope for Nigeria to become a first rate country.

According to him, the observation and protection of human rights are some of the most important foundations of the Nigerian State.

Tietie, who is the Executive Director, Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER) said: “Observation of human rights remains the only hope in Nigeria’s quest to becoming a first Rate Country.

“Human rights are God given. Nobody can give human rights. Therefore, nobody can take them away. Nobody captures this better than the late erudite Fela Kuti , when he says “human rights na my property, so therefore, you can’t dash me my property”

Tietie, said it has become expedient to celebrate human rights in the Nigerian society so that they are not completely forgotten.

By the way things are going, If we don’t celebrate human rights, even the few human rights we probably enjoy right now, will all be taken away by oppressive and repressive regimes, he added.

He said: “The annual human rights fiesta celebrates the rights and mystery of our humanity.

“Particularly, we celebrate the birth of the 30 Rights in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948 by marking the International Human Rights Day.”

This 3rd edition of the fiesta, he said will be holding at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja, on Monday at 5pm on the 9th of December.

The musical fiesta, he said will feature music, poetry and dance that reinforce and re-enact the human rights message in the Nigerian consciousness, adding that it is essentially an entertainment and news making event for Nigerians on rights issues.

CASER promotes human rights in Nigeria for the improvement of living standards for all citizens of Nigeria, he said.