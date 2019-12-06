Video: DSS Whisks Sowore, Bakare Away

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) after about what seemed to be a strong resistance for about an hour finally whisked Sowore and Bakare away to their headquarters in Abuja.

Sowore was taken away at the gate of the headquarters of the Federal High Court at about 10.46am after he was brought down from the court by his lawyer, Femi Falana SAN.

Sowore and Bakare were driven along with their lawyer Femi Falana SAN, in Falana’s car which was driven by a DSS operative.

The DSS had swooped on Sowore and Bakare few yards from court 7, where Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu was presiding.

Their attempt was initially resisted by Sowore’s supporters and police officers attached to the court who insisted that Sowore and Bakare cannot be arrested inside the courtroom.

However, it took the intervention of the defendants lawyer, Falana, before he could be taken away.

