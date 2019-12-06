Star Lager Unveils New Look

Raheem Akingbolu and Sunday Okobi

Leading beer brand, Star Lager Beer, has unveiled an all-new label and great taste. The beer brand has also announced that it will now be available in draught.

The new Star Lager Beer was unveiled at the first Access The Stars concert which held first in Abeokuta and later at the second concert in Lagos.

According to the promoters of the brand, this change in label further cements Star Lager Beer as a market leader in the beer industry and adds to the long list of achievements to be celebrated as the beer brand turns 70.

The new label which carries a deeper shade of blue and an all new wordmark; “Shine Shine Bobo” also features five stars and a barley illustration as a reference to the authenticity of Star Lager Beer. The changes will, in the coming weeks, be seen on the Star Classic 60cl, 45cl and 33cl SKUs.

Speaking on Star Lager Beer’s new look and great taste, Portfolio Manager, National Premium Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Sarah Agha said: “With this relaunch, we want to show our consumers that Star Lager beer is evolving even as they are. We have refreshed Star’s look and amplified its great taste much to better appeal to our consumers. We are proud of our rich history and we look forward to more great years delivering premium satisfaction and experiences to our consumers.”

Also marking the relaunch of Star Lager is the resurgence of its music platforms. In the last 15 years, the beer brand has hosted some of the biggest music concerts across Nigeria such as the Star Mega Jam and Star Music the Trek to name a few. Kickstarting the rebirth of its music platforms is the Music Reality TV Show, Access the Stars which is a fusion of two big brands, Star Lager Beer and Access Bank. The platform seeks to groom music talents across the country and enable them to reach their full potential.

The relaunch of Star Lager Beer will see the brand engage in amazing consumer experiences. Over the years, Star Lager Beer has effectively held down its position as not just a premium beer brand, but a National symbol of the fun and energetic nature of Nigerians.

Speaking at the relaunch announcement, Brand Manager, Star Lager Beer, Onyebuchi Nwangwu, said it was important for the Star brand to continue to reinvent itself and give its trusted consumers a better experience.