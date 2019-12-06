Regus Offers Co-working Space for Business Owner

Mary Nnah

Entrepreneurs are taking advantage of the opportunity provided by the co-working space at Regus, which offers the best of both worlds: collaboration and professionalism.

According to the Executive Vice Chairman, Regus, Ayo Akinmade, “We provide an expansive coworking floor so you can get your work done, collaborate with others and share ideas when the urge strikes. This space co-working space is a place where you can go daily, sit down at a desk, and work among like-minded people in a structured atmosphere.”

Speaking further he said, “A co-working space provides work life balance, with amenities that promotes a healthy work life such as a relaxing environment to work, good cafeteria.”

Akinmade explained further that a Regus co-working space is ideal for those requiring maximum flexibility, adding, “our hot desking solutions are designed for agile working, allowing you to choose between a reserved or unreserved workspace.

“Co- working space is the best place for networking; it gives room to meet professionals from different industries which creates room for collaboration. An office environment that creates an energy and mindset that can only come from interacting with fellow workers across different industries and organisations”.

Another one of the benefits of co-working space, Akinmade said, is that it puts you near people who might have vastly different skill sets or solutions to problems, allowing you to “pick their brains”.

He reinstated that becoming a member of the co-working space is an easy way to eliminate overhead cost of running an office, adding, “you don’t need to worry about constant electricity, utility bills, plumbering works. All these are taken care of by the company.

“Regus has flexible work space for full office room, desks, board rooms for working purposes while availing various benefits such as, access to technology, data security, 24/7 customer service, reporting system, and a professional environment that make a workspace productive for as low as N2000 across all 3000 locations around the world including Nigeria.

“There are individual office spaces, co-working spaces, meeting rooms, virtual office and business lounges. Our office features are; a prestigious business address, use of address on all your company documents, from business cards to Google/web listings, reserved co-working desk , handling of incoming mail which can be collected for free or chosen from a daily, weekly or monthly, local phone number and live professional receptionist to answer your calls in your company’s name; free use of business lounges in 3000 locations worldwide to meet people or work a few hours in a professional environment, manage your account and book meeting rooms and day offices in 3000 locations worldwide through our App. Our offices are located in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja”, he added.