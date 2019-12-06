‘Lack of Human Capital Devt, Bane of Nigeria’s Challenge’

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has said the challenge being faced by both the federal and state governments is the lack of adequate human resources in both public and private sectors of the economy.

The Head of Service who was represented by Director, Learning and Development, Mr. Augustine Uzor made the assertion in Uyo, recently, while addressing the 26th Annual Conference of the Heads of Training and Development in Public and Private Sectors of the Nigerian Economy.

The three-day conference organised by the Centre for Management Development has as its theme: “Management and Human Capital Development in Growing Economy for Sustainable Result.”

She argued that in order to analyse, plan and implement policies, strategies as well as to monitor and evaluate projects, programmes and activities put in place for socio-economic and political development the nation needs vibrant human resources.

Yemi-Esan, pointed out that the public service in Nigeria and Africa in general was very far from the ideal; saying management development interventions were required to move them from the present state to the state of being innovative and effective through management development interventions.

According to her, the UNDP 2018 statistical update put Nigeria human development indices and indicators low, at 157 out of 189 countries in the assessment.

“What is most revealing in the report is the fact that in terms of human development index, most developing countries of Africa are ahead of Nigeria such as Libya, South Africa and Ghana.”

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation regretted that in Nigeria, training activity has become an all-comers’ affair, saying operators show complete disregard for professionalism, competence and ethical values.

She insisted that many of those who provide the service lacked the basic education, knowledge, training and professional competences to handle such scheme.

However, she lauded the Centre for Management Development (CMD) for playing a pivotal role in capacity building and management development in Nigeria; saying it was expected only accredited management trainers and training firms will be allowed to provide such services in the country.

“This is with a view of ensuring that both public and private organizations patronize only accredited training firms/institutions so as to ease out quarks from the profession.”

The Head of Civil Service maintained that despite the fact that the public service has come a long way with all the laudable reforms implemented to drive its development, saying the service is not where it should be, particular with regard to the level of aptitude and development of its entire workforce.

For the public service to attain its maximum potential, she said attitude or resistance to change must be effectively tackled.

She added: “on the part of government generally more focus is now placed on human capital development since the inception of this administration.”

She implored the Centre for Management Development to uphold the highest standards of professionalism in Management and Leadership for national development.

The Director-General, Centre for Management Development, Mr. Bitrus D. Chinoko, said investing in human capital through training and development was a key strategy for upgrading knowledge and skills, attitude and competencies of the workforce for improved productivity in all sectors of the economy.

He accordingly charged those with responsibility of developing human capital to keep abreast with global trends in learning and also show interest in programme design, content, learning tools and techniques that facilitate learning and development of trainees/learners.