La Casera Rewards Winners in Promo

Nwabuike Onyinyechi

The first batch of winners in the ongoing La Casera promo tagged, “Refresh and connect,” which is running across the country, have been rewarded with various prizes at ceremonies held in Port Harcourt, Abuja and Lagos, recently.

The various prizes won included smart TVs, laptops, iPhone X mobile phones, Samsung mobile phones, home theatre systems, Bluetooth headsets, La Casera products and millions worth of airtime.

The La Casera Company (TLCC), makers of the natural apple tasting La Casera apple, explained in a statement that the promo kicked off in October 2019, adding that the first set of draws, among many, have been conducted for customers who met the grand draw criteria between October and November, 2019.

Winners emerged across the regions from the first draws as they were contacted by representatives of the company to invite them to the draws where they won and redeemed their prizes.

“It is important to reiterate that the promo is running pan Nigeria. More draws will hold in Enugu, Ibadan, Kano and yet another draw in Lagos as the promo continues and presentation of prizes will be done at the grand draw events in those locations,” the statement said.

The Managing Director, TLCC, Mr. Chinedum Okereke, explained that in line with the promise made at the commencement of the promo, La Casera has already given out millions of naira worth of instant airtime to La Casera apple consumers across the country. According to him, the promotion was a demonstration of La Casera’s commitment to giving back to its loyal consumers.