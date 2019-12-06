Crime Reporters Honour Air Peace

The Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) has honoured Air Peace’s Crew for thwarting efforts by two women to traffic a three-month old boy from Lagos to Banjul.

The award was given to the airline at the 27th edition of the annual lecture and awards of CRAN in Lagos.

President, Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria, Sunday Odita, said at the presentation, “We are elated as reporters to observe in the course of our duties that some people are doing things worthy of writing home about.

“When we noted that an Air Peace Crew demonstrated commendable professionalism and humanness by frustrating the attempt of two women to traffic a three-month baby-boy on a Lagos-Banjul flight on June 4, 2018, we penned it down as something worthy of reward. Hence, today, I am privileged to fulfill what our members patriotically resolved over a year ago.”

The CRAN President commended his members, “for voting to bestow the Most Security Conscious Crew Award on Air Peace Crew, even when it was tabled before the house for voting repeatedly.”

This, he added, showed that the honour was well deserved and well thought out.

While calling on people in all walks of life to emulate the uprightness demonstrated by the Air Peace Crew, Odita encouraged the winners to, “be proud of the award because it is coming unsolicited from the conscience of the society.”

An elated, the Corporate Communications Executive, Air Peace, Stanley Olisa, while thanking members of CRAN, explained that the airline trains its cabin crew to be very security conscious.

“It has proved worthwhile as the airline had in recent times prevented three acts of child trafficking. Our flight attendants are always security aware and we will continue to partner with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to report any suspected act of child trafficking”.

Recounting how the incident happened, he said, “One of the flight attendants noticed that a baby was crying endlessly on board and approached the supposed mother who refused to breastfeed the child.