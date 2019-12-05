Radisson Blu Anchorage Unveils Special Weekend Deals

The Radisson Blu Anchorage in Victoria Island, Lagos, is upping the ante as the year draws to a close, with an experiential weekend package that is hard to find anywhere else due to its unique features and location.

The special weekend package includes dinner, bed and breakfast, which is ideal for those who want to soak in the vibrant entertainment scene that the Victoria Island axis of Lagos is famous for.

The modern hotel with an urban vibe in the centre of VI is in close proximity to many of the city’s leading nightlife spots, while also offering tantalising views of the Five Cowrie Creek, an inlet of the Lagos Lagoon.

During weekends, guests can relax at the Surface Bar for sundowners, then dinner before setting out for the night if they choose to.

An added advantage of the Radisson Blu Anchorage is the hotel jetty, which enables guests to go on cruises to nearby islands like Tarkwa Bay and Ilashe among others.

As one of the fastest growing cities in the world and a major financial centre in Africa, Lagos is a top destination for both business and leisure travellers, and the Radisson Blu Anchorage has features and activities to satisfy a diverse range of guests.

Business guests appreciate the hotel’s proximity to corporate headquarters, banking districts and consulates, while leisure guests enjoy quick access to several shopping malls and top Lagos attractions.

The Radisson Blu Anchorage features 170 rooms and suites with amenities such as free high-speed wireless Internet.

Guests can choose between international dishes or Nigerian cuisine at the on-site Voyage Restaurant, linger over a light meal on the terrace at the Surface Bar or enjoy a well-mixed drink at The View bar.

The hotel also comes with a well-equipped fitness centre and a wellness area that includes a massage room, steam room and outdoor infinity pool overlooking the cree