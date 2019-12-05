‘How Konga Will Break e-Commerce Sales Record’

Emma Okonji

Africa Chair for IEEE-World Forum on Internet of Things (IoTs), Dr. Chris Uwaje, has declared that foremost e-Commerce giant, Konga will beat the record for the biggest single day sales in the near future.

Uwaje, made the disclosure in an interaction with the media recently.

The Co-founder and former President of the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON) was reacting to the figure of $38 billion set by Chinese e-commerce giant, Alibaba for its 2019 Singles’ Day sales.

“One day – very soon -, Konga will smash the e-commerce biggest day-sale record. If you follow the strides recorded by Konga within the past 18 months, you will agree with me that it’s only a matter of time before Alibaba’s Singles Day sales record is within reach,” Uwaje said.

Equally important, Singles’ Day has grown steadily to become a global sales phenomenon.

Launched in 2009, Singles’ Day has become China’s version of US online sale event Cyber Monday; which follows America’s Thanksgiving holiday. Furthermore, analysts monitor sales on Singles’ Day to gauge consumer sentiment in China. This year’s sale was closely followed across the world.

The Chinese shopping festival is held on Nov. 11 and is also referred to as Double Eleven because of the date – incidentally the same day on which Konga flagged off its annual Black Friday sales known as Konga Yakata.

Furthermore, Uwaje, a fellow of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), has credited the management of Konga for creating a thriving brand which all Nigerians should be proud of.

“The management of the new Konga has created a massive brand out of Africa. Today, Konga Yakata, its version of the globally celebrated Black Friday sales, has become undoubtedly the sales event in the annual shopping calendar in Nigeria.

“Also, Konga boasts arguably the best brains in technology in Nigeria, even more than any bank in the country. This is due to its cutting-edge team of engineering talent at its disposal.

“The touching aspect of the Konga miracle is the fact that, if not for the intervention of the Zinox Group which stepped in to acquire the business from its erstwhile owners, Nigeria would have suffered huge brain drain. Although Naspers admittedly made the initial investment in Nigeria, Nigerians are now the beneficiaries of the massive revolution taking place in Konga,” he added.