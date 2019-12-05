Ekiti Varsity Alumni Calls for Unity among Members

Ezekiel Okpuzor

Ekiti State University Alumni Association, Lagos Chapter, has deviated from its usual jamboree in order to harmonise and sustain unity among the members of the association.

Speaking at the event held in Lagos recently, the Chairman of EKSU Alumni Association, Lagos State chapter, Mr. Tolu Egbeyemi, stated that the gathering was majorly meant to upscale and identifying the cause of slight disunity among members.

According to him, “It is a well-known fact among all alumni that the change of name has affected us in so many ways especially our camaraderie, and these changes have successfully divided us rather than unite us. We gather here as EKSU Alumni not as OSUA or UNAD Alumni but to see the advantages of coming together under the national umbrella to build a new frontier.”

Also, the guest speaker at the event, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dele Adesina, commended the Alumni members for the great works over the years, and urged them to apply more effort to take the institution to a great height.

He noted that “the Lagos State chapter is the strongest chapter. Lagos is a commercial state and this chapter has a great impact on the Alumni nationwide.”

The Alumni association also took the opportunity to facilitate job opportunity and financial support for five EKSU Law graduands who recently bagged first class honours (summa cum laude) at the Nigerian Law School (NLS).