Court Orders DSS to Transfer el Zakzaky, Wife to Kaduna Correctional Centre

By John Shiklam

A Kaduna state high court has ordered that the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, be transferred to the Correctional Centre in Kaduna.

The duo had been in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since their arrest in December 2015, when IMN members clashed with the Nigerian army in Zaria, Kaduna state.

The presiding judge, Justice Gideon Kurada made the order on Thursday when the case came up for mention.

He said their transfer from the custody of the DSS to the Correctional Centre was to ensure that their lawyers and doctors have easy access to them.

The judge adjourned the case to February 6, 2020 for the commencement of trial.

El Zakzaky and his wife are being prosecuted by the Kaduna state government for alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace, among other charges.

On August 5, 2019, the court granted the IMN leader and his wife leave to travel to India for medical treatment.

However, upon arrival in India, the treatment was botched following disagreement between el Zakzaky and the Nigerian government and had to return home.

There was heavy security around the court as armed policemen and soldiers blocked all roads around the vicinity of the state high court complex.

As usual, journalists were prevented from entering the court premises.