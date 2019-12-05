Buhari Approves Appointment of New Perm Secs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the appointment of nine Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

In a statement signed by the Director, Communications, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr FolasadeYemi-Esan, said their swearing–in and assignment of portfolios would be announced in due course.

The new permanent secretaries are Musa Hassan from Borno State; Ahmed Aliyu from Niger State; Olushola Idowu from Ogun State; Andrew Adejoh representing the North–central zone; Umar Tijjani representing the North–east zone; Nasir Gwarzo from the North–west zone; Nebeolisa Anako representing the South–east zone; Fashedemi Peter representing the South–west zone; and Evelyn Ngige from the South–South zone of Nigeria.

The new permanent secretaries were picked from the 48 directors who attended the oral interview which held last week Wednesday.

The 48 senior officials had earlier emerged successful among the 87 candidates who sat for the second set of examination for applicants which was held last week Monday.