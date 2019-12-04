ON ASUU AND IPPIS

It is not entirely correct that ASUU supports the federal government’s defined “corruption” (really, “opposition” because if one opposes a policy of this APC government then that one is “corrupt”) by not signing on to the IPPIS scheme; if ASUU is guilty of anything at all, it is allowing its members to go forth to INEC-conducted elections and be corrupted by barely-literate politicians.

Where is true “corruption” in Nigeria today? Hasn’t anyone read the Prof. Farooq Kperogi’s exposé about massive mafia-style corruption at the topmost level? If, according to Prof. Kperogi, a phone recharge-card seller in 2015 is a super-billionaire in this APC government in 2019, then the AGF shouldn’t ever accuse ASUU of supporting “corruption” because ASUU rejects the IPPIS. There are places to look for corruption but no one cares to cast a glance or two there.

Sunday Adole Jonah,

Department of Physics, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State