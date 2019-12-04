Kwara State DOS to Declare Commissaire Course Open

The Kwara State Director of Sports, Tunde Kazeem will today at the University of Ilorin Sports hall declare open the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak three days Cycling Commissaires Course.

Disclosing this in Ilorin yesterday, the Secretary General of the Nigeria Cycling Federation (CFN), Dayo Abulude said that over 30 participatants drawn from the 36 States and Abuja will take part in the course put together by the Nigerian Cycling Federation to train freshers in the art of officiating in Cycling.

“One participants each came from 21 states and Abuja and the host state Kwara is representing five pariticipants. Some of the states fielding participants are Edo, Rivers, Ondo, Kaduna, Borno, Delta, Imo and Cross River, among others,” he said

The CFN secretary disclosed that Dr Emmanuel Igbinosa, an International Cycling Union (UCI) certified referee and Osaretin Emuze, the chairman of the National Cycling Commissaires Association of Nigeria (NACCAN) are the resource persons for the event that will come to a climax on Friday.

“The participants are expected to write examination on Friday to round off the course and those that pass will be issued with certificates”, he said, adding, “majority of them will be invited to officiate in major events in the future”, he stressed.

Meanwhile all is now set for the maiden edition of the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak Cycling extravaganza.

Over 200 male and female cyclists from all the states of the federation and Abuja as well as clubs across the country are expected to take part in the race.

The male cyclists will ride 170 kilometers while their female counterparts will do 100 kilometres.

The Governor of the state is expected to flag off the race that will begin in front of the government house close to the Kwara Hotels in Ilorin.