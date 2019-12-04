House Increases 2020 Budget from ₦10.33trn to ₦10.59trn

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The House of Representatives has increased the 2020 budget proposal from ₦10.33 trillion to ₦10.59 trillion.

The report was laid before the House at the plenary on Wednesday by the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation Committee, Hon. Muktar Batara.

The report which was read by the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, said: “A Bill for an Act to authorise the issue from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the federation, the total sum of ₦10,594,362,364,830 of which ₦560,470,827,235 is for Statutory Transfers;₦2,725,498,930,000 is for Debt Service; ₦4,842,974,600,640 for Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure while the sum of ₦2,465,418,006,955 is for contribution to the Development Fund for Capital Expenditure for the year ending on 31 day of December, 2020.”