Barca Academy Excites Parents with Activities for New Session

By Mary Nnah

The Barca Academy Group, Nigeria has announced that its 2019/2020 session would expose students to a variety of value added activities that would make them better leaders with the boldness and enablement to take full responsibility of their actions as good leader should no matter the outcome of their decisions.

Speaking at Children International School (CIS), Lekki, Lagos, recently, where it held its 2019/2020 session first parents’ forum with the aim of intimating them with the 2019/2020 session programmes, Leslie Oghomienor, the Chairman, Blaugrana Group International, promoters of the academy in Sub- Saharan Africa, explained that the meeting was to give a lead into the planned activities for the entire session to fully prepare parents ahead of every project especially those involving external trips.

During the forum, which was also used to introduce Jorge Couto, who joined the academy in Nigeria as the new Technical Director, medals were also presented to students who excelled in the 2018/2019 school year and those who made Nigeria proud during the academy’s excursion to Barcelona, Spain, where it won a trophy.

A few parents who spoke during the event, commended the initiators of the project in Nigeria and for their zeal and commitment in changing the norms especially in the area of imbibing globally acceptable values in the children in the process, grooming them to be better leaders who would not only believe in themselves, but who are selfless, ambitious, humble and most importantly recognising the truth that life is not all about winning but living fully engaging their God-given talents while maximizing the opportunities they are exposed to, for the good of the entire society and their own benefits.

Jorge Couto, who was overwhelmed by the encouraging words of the parents, promised to do his best in order to augment the enthusiasm and commitment of his predecessor who he agreed has made the interest and loyalty of the brand larger and stronger.

“Working together as partners would enable us achieve more results and conquering more grounds is bound to happen. Therefore, I humbly solicit your complete support believing that the upbringing of a child is work for all if we are anticipating seeing a better society which Nigeria is a highly valuable integral sub-set.”

In his contribution, a pioneer parent of the academy, Mr. Taye Awosanya said much has been accomplished in the short period and appealed to the promoters to expedite action in the possibility of building a permanent site of a global class because he knows from their effort employed so far it can be possible in the shortest time. He said the move would be well embraced by those who know so far the great impact the institution has made.

“We believe they are working assiduously and tirelessly to ensure that they make a difference. For me I am fully out for it and looking forward to it.”

Furthermore, it was announced that the girl-child would be given preference in the award of scholarship, especially those with passion and exceptional skills and talents to encourage more females who are interested to chart a career path in this walk of life.