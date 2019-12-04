AFN Board Suspends Gusau as Federation President

Olawale Ajimotokan, Abuja

The board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) suspended Ibrahim Gusau as the President of the federation following several allegations that bordered on gross misconduct, abuse of power and mismanagement of funds, were leveled against him.

The federation’s Acting President, Olamide George, read out a communique suspending Gusau after the federation met yesterday.

The board members that met were George, Gabriel Okon, DIG Sani Mohammed (Rtd), Rosa Collins, Brown Ebewele, Himal Charles (athletes representative ) and Tafida Gadzama while Maria Wolphill and Prof. Ojeme sent apologies for their absence.

The AFN board expressed indignation with Gusau, for the flagrant violation of the constitution by calling an annual congress of AFN in utter disregard of the provisions of section 614 of the constitution, which made it mandatory for a 50-day notice to be given before an annual congress of the federation can be convened.

Also citing another infraction on the constitution, George said Gusau changed the password of the Federation’s email thereby denying the former Secretary since April 2019 the opportunity to perform his lawful duties especially in the area of communicating to the World Athletics.

Gusau was also accused of entering agreement with the Sports wear manufacturer, PUMA without formal documentation.

“The President signed a deal without the knowledge and approval of the board and without the knowledge and signature of the Secretary General the custodian of the Federation’s records, documents and properties, ” George said.

He also noted that board frowned at the President’s refusal to pay the allowances of athletes, and coaches’ and other officials’ allowances or part payments at major international competitions.

The board unanimously asked Gusau to step aside in order for investigations to be carried out over the infractions, while the Vice President acts in his place. It also setup a five- man committee to carry out the investigation and report back at the next board meeting.

The board also thanked the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare for the payment of $135,000 erroneously paid to the account of the AFN by World Athletics in 201 and for providing funds for team Nigeria’s participation at the Athletics Championship in Doha this year.