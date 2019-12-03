Unity Bank Organises Forum

As part of efforts to promote sustainable development, Unity Bank Plc in collaboration with the Avant-Garde Innovation & Technology Services (AGITS), has championed a stakeholders’ forum to drive major advocacy initiatives for stronger climate action that will entrench values and ethos for achieving sustainable development goals.

The event with the theme, “The Future of Sustainable Development in Nigeria: Achieving Economic Growth with Low Carbon Trajectory in a Circular Economy,” drew participation of development partners and major stakeholders to reappraise commitments to sustainable development goals.

It provided a platform for stakeholders to evaluate developmental activities impacting on climate change and opportunities in a green economy as a means of improving environmental sustainability, addressing global warming, raising sea level, pollution, desertification and deforestation, and to determine effective response to promote community action, protect the environment and advance sustainable development in Nigeria.

The Managing Director/CEO of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, was represented by the Executive Director, Risk Management and Compliance, Usman Abdulqadir.

In her welcome, Somefun stressed the need for increased stakeholder engagement on sustainable development and to deepened commitments towards promoting climate change initiatives.

He added that, “it is the hope that while sharing experiences on actions to protect the earth for future generations, the platform is capable of harnessing ideas to forge common action points and convergence for policy makers, entrepreneurs, sustainable development experts and other organisations playing pivotal roles to solve problems threatening the sustainability of the planet earth.”

In 2018, Unity Bank Plc won the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) award on ‘Sustainable Transaction of the Year in Agriculture’ in recognition of the Bank’s initiatives to promote sustainability initiatives and impact in the agricultural space.