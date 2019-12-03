Senate Suspends Plenary Over Death of House Member

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday suspended plenary in honour of a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Jafa’aru Ilyasu, representing Rijau/Magama federal constituency in Niger state, who died on Monday.

Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, had come under Order 43 of the Senate Rules shortly after the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, had said the opening prayer and read an Executive communication from the President, to draw the attention of his colleagues to the death of Hon Ilyasu and requested for a minute silence in his honour.

He also moved a motion for the suspension of plenary till tomorrow in line with the tradition of the National Assembly.

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, was on hand to second the motion after which the upper chamber after observing the one minute silence in a voice vote adjourned plenary till Wednesday.