Cormart Partners AB Mauri

Cormart Nigeria Limited recently partnered with AB Mauri, a baking firm. The partnership was to enable Cormart distribute AB Mauri’s Mauripan Gold Instant Dry Yeast and Activa 10 Bread Improver in the Nigerian market.

According to a statement, the Mauripan Gold Instant Dry Yeast is well regarded worldwide as one of the best yeasts for bakers. It also noted that mauripan gold has a much longer shelf life than fresh yeast, adding that no refrigeration was required.

The statement remarked that the activa 10 Bread Improver was recognised for its consistent quality results, bread softness extender, improved freshness, dough tolerance and increased gas retention capacity.

The Executive Director, Cormart, Martin Middernacht, said: “Cormart is excited about this new partnership with AB Mauri. These products are targeted at bakers and confectionary makers in the Nigerian market. We are committed to supporting local production in Nigeria across all spheres.”

The General Manager, Cormart Nigeria Limited, Dr. Johannes Flosbach, explained that both companies were looking to leverage on each other’s strengths and abilities.

He added: “Cormart and AB Mauri look forward to many successful initiatives together. We will continue to deliver world-class quality solutions and services to help bakers become more efficient and profitable.”

The Business Unit Head, Food and Nutrition Department, Cormart Felicia Onabanjo, explained that there was a need to fill the gap in bakers’ demand for high quality yeast.