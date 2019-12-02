ERIC OSAGIE LAUNCHES THE BIG INTERVIEWS

Come Tuesday, December 10, 2019, the crème de la crème of the society will converge on the Shehu Musa Yaradua Center Abuja by10am to honour one of Nigeria’s cerebral and top notch journalists and former Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Newspaper, Mr. Eric Osagie as he launches The Big Interviews, an in-depth book on how to get the news subjects and angles that makes the headlines.

The book, according to those who had a glimpse of it, is a compilation of Osagie’s big stories that will teach and inspire younger generations.

Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua is expected to be the chairman of occasion while Professor Tonnie Iredia is the keynote speaker. The book will be reviewed by Sam Omatseye.