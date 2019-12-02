Appeal Court Victory: Bauchi Gov Extends Hand of Fellowship to APC

* Party insists on heading to Supreme Court

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has extended an olive branch to his political opponents, calling on them to join his administration to re-build state.

The governor, who stated this at the Ramat House at the weekend in reaction to his victory at the Court of Appeal in Jos, said: “I have noticed a fine of N500,000. 00 awarded by the court in our favour. My humble self and our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), I have in the spirit of reconciliation hereby forfeited the fine.

Following the verdict delivered by the Court of Appeal in Jos, Plateau State, last Friday, the opposition, All Progressives Congress (APC), has vowed to seek redress at the Supreme Court.

Mohammed described his victory at the Appeal Court as a victory from God to the entire citizens of the state.

The governor said his victory at the court was not his but for the good people of Bauchi, who groan under the stress of seven months ordeal, as they watch him battle the opposition in several courts.

According to the governor, the court ruling has further challenged his administration to spread its tentacles of leadership that will unite the state regardless of tribe, gender, creed or political affiliation.

Mohammed, however, appealed to all politicians, including political gladiators in the state, to sheath their swords and work with him for the common good of the citizenry.

Meanwhile, following the verdict delivered by the Court of Appeal in Jos last Friday, the APC has vowed to seek redress at the Supreme Court.

The state APC Chairman, Uba Nana, who made the party’s intention to head to the apex court over the weekend during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Party Secretariat, said: “The judgment has been passed, we have received it. We are studying it and we are taking the next line of action.

“So we will be heading to the Supreme Court. The case will terminate at the apex court by the special grace of God.”

Nana explained that the stakeholders’ meeting was aimed at rubbing minds together, reviewing how things are moving in the party with a view to taking corrective measures and strengthening the party.