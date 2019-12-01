Jakande, Osoba, Amuka, Others to Celebrate 160 Years of Journalism in Nigeria

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A former governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande; former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba; and the publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Sam Amuka, are expected to join other members of the League of Veteran Journalists in Nigeria to celebrate 160 years of the pen profession in the country.

In a statement issued Sunday by the Chairman, League of Veteran Journalists in Oyo State and former editor, Nigerian Tribune, Mr. Banjo Ogundele, said the event will hold in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Tuesday.

According to the elders of the profession, the effort of the media industry to national development in Nigeria cannot be overemphasized, adding that: “With all respect and humility, we write you to celebrate with us the 160th year advent of Iwe Iroyin fun awon ara egba ati Yoruba.”

The elders in the pen profession then urged people to celebrate the milestone achievement of the media industry in Nigeria with those who have contributed greatly to the development of the country.

The statement further said the event would create an opportunity to share evergreen memories with the journalism veterans in a cordial and fun-filled environment.