Herbal Practitioners to Establish Digital Libraries in Six Cities 

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

The Traditionalists/Herbalists Association of Nigeria yesterday rose from a meeting in Agbado, Ifo local council area of Ogun State, with a proposal to establish digital traditional libraries across Nigeria’s major cities, and Abuja.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the association’s spokesman, Chief Ismail Akiode said the libraries would be located in Lagos, Ibadan, Benin, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Calabar.

He said the need to attract young Nigerians to traditional native practices, using the modern technologies, informed the new decision.

“We have observed that our young ones have been carried away by foreign religions, and these religions are using the digital library method to woo them and make them forget their roots; that is why we are so much concerned.

Again, through the digital libraries, we will succeed in exporting our cultures to the world at large, and thus attract foreigners who aspire to know about Nigeria’s traditional native practices,” he explained.

He said the association deliberated much on this at their two-day meeting, saying that the body would support any move taken by any community to salvage or protect its traditions.

“We will support any moves by various communities to encourage the young ones to imbibe our native practices,” he said.

He said the association particularly frowned at herbalists aiding and abetting criminal activities by preparing charms for hoodlums, noting that measures were being taken to expose such characters.

While appreciating the present administration in the country for the support given to native herbal practitioners in one form of the other, Akiode said that the herbalists and traditionalists would be happier if a board could be set up by the government to cater to their welfare.