TNL, Globe Motors Part Ways

By Bennett Oghifo

There are indications that Toyota (Nigeria) Limited (TNL) and Globe Motors Holdings Nigeria Limited (GMHNL) may have severed links.

Signs of the rift are contained in different publications by TNL and GMHNL, recently.

In its publication, TNL said Globe Motors no longer represents them, a claim Globe Motors said was unnecessary since they never had a relationship, as it had been importing Toyota vehicles through another source that is recognised by Toyota Motor Corporation, in the past 25 years.

One of the allegations, out of several made by TNL, is that GMHNL infringed on their dealership agreement with TNL, which insists it is the sole distributor of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) in Nigeria.

By this development, GMHNL would no longer act on behalf of TNL in any transaction (sales, service, parts) with the public and its customers, TNL said in its publication.

Reacting to the allegations by TNL, the Managing Director of GMHNL, Mr. Victor Oguamalam said, “Globe Motors Company is the foremost, leading and biggest importer of Toyota vehicles in the country. Our warrantees are more valid than those of any other subset or moribund acronym in the country.

He said Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the number one manufacturing company in the world and that it has five layers of distributorship for their products- Toyota vehicles and spare parts- covering all continents of the world.

He said all these distributors ensure that TMC’s standards are met and factory warranty of 3 years is ensured. “Globe Motors is successfully linked to this value chain.”

According to him, “Globe Motors Ltd is the leading distributor of Toyota vehicles in the last 25 years with a current inventory position and investment in Automobile Assembly Plant on a 100,000sqm of prime real estate in the Lekki corridor with a valuation in excess of $150 million.

“Our warrantees are more valid than those of any other subset or moribund acronym in the country. We import tropicalised vehicles, built for Nigerian roads and climate. Our customers enjoy 3-year warranty, as stipulated by the manufacturer of Toyota vehicles. We have better backup services.”

Some of the services/products which are exclusive to Toyota Accredited Dealers are: Genuine Manufacturer’s Warranty offer on vehicles and ports; Repair Services by Toyota Japan trained technicians; tropicalised vehicle designed for the Nigerian market and road conditions; consultancy services in workshop management; technical support in repairs and business expansion 6) WEB EPC services; and display of Toyota Corporate Identity Signage.

This development therefore leaves TNL with seven accredited dealers: Elizade Nigeria Limited; Mandilas Enterprises Limited; R.T. Briscoe (Nigeria) Plc.; Metropolitan Motors Limited; Omoregie Motors Limited; Kojo Motors Limited; and Germaine Auto Centre Limited.

However, TNL has always said it is the sole, authorised distributor and representative of Toyota Motor Corporation in Nigeria that is empowered with the responsibility of marketing and promoting Toyota products (vehicles and parts) in Nigeria in trust for TMC Japan.

The relationship, they said has waxed stronger over the years with a steady expansion of the model/variants marketed by TNL.

According to TNL, “Only recently, the RUSH sedan was introduced into the Nigerian market to respond to the yearnings of young professionals that wish to own the Toyota brand of vehicle. Some of the other models marketed by TNL include the award-winning Corolla, Hilux, Hiace, Camry, RAV 4, Prado, Landcruiser, Coaster to mention a few. TNL is known to be in the forefront of marketing Toyota vehicles that meet and

surpass the expectations and demands of its customers while engendering their continued patronage and loyalty,” TNL said in its publication.

However, Globe Motors publication says the company has its own direct link to enable it import vehicles manufactured by TMC with all its warranty, spares and services, adding that they are bigger than any other distributor in the country.