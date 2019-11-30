Changan, Stallion Motors Launch new Models of Alsvin, CS55, CS95

By Bennett Oghifo

Global auto major Changan along with Stallion Motors, its exclusive national partner in Nigeria, launched the new models of Alsvin, CS55 and CS95.

Stallion is a household name in Nigeria, it owns 45% of the New Car Business. It is undoubtedly one of the strongest players in the automotive industry by the virtue of its vast distribution network. The exclusive national partnership with Changan in Nigeria is driven through Stallion group organisation, Zahav Automobile Co. to bring the best in class products and service to the Nigerian consumer. Some of these popular vehicles are assembled locally and are best engineered for the road severity in Nigeria.

Mr. Samar Sapre, Group CFO for Stallion reiterated that the launch of the new models from Changan adds to the range and shows the company’s commitment towards bringing feature packed best in class quality in affordable range to the Nigerian customers.

The company has sales and service outlets in 7 locations across Nigeria, two in Lagos and one each in Abuja, Ibadan, Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt. The company has invested in a state-of-the-art central auto parts and service center at Orile Lagos to support the distribution of genuine parts across the nation for the upkeep of these vehicles. The service facilities offer preventive maintenance, mechanical and electrical repair to body shop and paint booth and are periodically trained by Changan to ensure best service delivery.

Mr. Lucas Xiang, Head Middle East and Africa business – Changan stated that Nigeria is a very important market for Changan’s global business. The new range of vehicles namely Alsvin -sedan and CS 55 and CS 95, mid and high-end SUV are equipped with new-generation platform, contemporary design and will offer best-in-class efficiency, performance and comfort. These vehicles will further augment the brand ethos of “Lasting Safety”.

Changan is one of the top Chinese auto brands that is gaining immense popularity worldwide and is known for its value offering across automotive segments. Changan automobile boasts an industrial history stretching back 157 years. With 32 years of experience in building and selling passenger vehicles, Changan is an early leader in the auto industry. Each day, more than 8,500 consumers buy a new Changan worldwide and it’s increasingly becoming one of the trustworthy brands in the West African market.

The new models are best for the Nigerian roads. Changan Alsvin V3 is the entry level sedan equipped with a 1.5L Engine, automatic transmission. It is a brand new, dynamic, and family friendly sedan offering customers excellent value for money, safety, stylish exterior and interior design with ample space.

Changan Cs 55 is designed and developed by Changan’s European Design team, and its shape draws inspiration from Obsidian (Vulcanic Glass). It is equipped with 1.5L Petrol engine with 6 speed automatic transmission.

Changan Cs 95 is a work of art that integrates a simple design into extraordinary functions. CS 95 is equipped with the Blue Core 2.0L turbo GDI direct injection supercharged engine – which is the best in class. It’s joined with the globally advanced Aisin 6-speed automatic transmission and the latest BorgWarner NexTrac intelligent all-wheel drive system.

Present at the gathering were dignitaries from Stanbic IBTC, Guardian Group, Norland Nigeria, who spoke at the occasion and were strong advocates of Changan. They shared their positive experience with the brand, service and long-lasting relation over 5 years. The testimony and the continued trust by the customers encourage the brand to add more products to the portfolio and offer innovative and comprehensive solution the Nigerian customers.