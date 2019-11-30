Belinda Effah Joins the Growing Ranks of Nollywood Filmmakers

With the grand premiere of her first movie as a producer, Belinda Effah , has joined the growing ranks of filmmakers in Nollywood. The Cross Rivers State movie star who broke into tears seeing her colleagues in their numbers storm The University Of Lagos Main Auditorium to grace her epoch – making event says she was overwhelmed and couldn’t control her feelings.

“Seeing a lot of colleagues turn up for me was very overwhelming. I never expected it. They stretched themselves just to make me happy. I was over the moon. I almost soiled my makeup with tears” she said. Speaking on the inspiration behind the movie Miracle, Ms Effah says, ‘It has always been God. I put him first in all I do. My life, my everyday activities, my career, I have lots to thank Him for. I made a commitment to God that for my very first movie, I want to use it to honour him.

Shedding more light on the movie, Miracle which is set to hit all cinemas Nationwide from Friday, 29th November, Belinda maintained that the movie which took her couple of years to shot is lesson filled and a must watch for all.

“Miracle the movie is a must watch. It tells the story of a girl who set out to campus naive and looking to pursue her dreams , guided by the teachings of her father she faces a true test of strength, character and passion as she is caught up in a deadly love triangle. This movie would convince you that Miracles still exist, and we experience it all the time. So, we should be always be grateful. It teaches that no matter the storms of life and challenges that come to you, you need to face them squarely. Don’t give up so easily, find your strength and move on. Using myself as an example, I draw my strengths from God. You need to find what to hold on to, to stay strong. If you see the movie, you see the challenges she faced through and how she weathered it all. “