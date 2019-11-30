ASUU, FG Relation Festers over IPPIS

The crisis between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) may not end soon as the union yesterday, said it had received reports of overwhelming compliance of its members nationwide not to enroll in the scheme. The Chairman, University of Ibadan chapter of the union, Prof. Deji Omole, in a release made available to THISDAY, said there is a clear evidence that the union is winning the struggle against lawless government and autocratic leadership of the country. He lauded members across the country for standing on a principle to salvage public education and secure the future of Nigeria for children of the masses, stating that Nigeria’s problems was not about payroll but failure of leadership at state and national levels.

Omole maintained that the refusal of the union to enroll into the IPPIS was to protect the rule of law, sanctity of the university system and ensure the protection of public education system.