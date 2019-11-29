Why I Set Up A Record Label – Jeffery Owen

Edo State born football star, Jeffery Owen has explained why he invested into the competitive Nigerian music industry.

The skillful player recently in an interview, when asked why he decided to ventured into music despite been a successful Footballer, he said; “Despite playing football, I have always had a deep passion for music and entertainment as a whole. I love entertainment.

“His name is Mawthie, he just got signed to Lexa Records, which is my label. I discovered him on Instagram, I was blown away, reached out to him and we made it happen. I think he has what it takes to be successful in the music industry; he is very talented, versatile, eddy and a go-getter. The way he fuses genres is amazing, hip-hop, pop, reggae and different genres is amazing, I am positive that despite the tough competition, he will stand out and make it.”

As for future plans, “My plans for Mawthie is to put him out there for the world to see his talent, showcase him to the world. Currently Lexa Records is working on Mawthie and we are trying to be a label and platform, which showcases talent on a global stage”. He said. Jeffery who is a partner of House of Gold Entertainment, and have worked with 2baba, Timaya, Phyno, Flavour & Lil Kesh, as an event promoter, reveals how it has been managing, his record label, football career and other businesses;

“To be honest, It is not easy combining entertainment, event promotions, soccer and a record label at the same time. Managing this is tasking, but because of my passion of entertainment, I have to do my best to make it work, and we also have a team of people in different fields helping out and making sure that tasks are executed excellently” he revealed.

Jeffrey Owen Igbinovia also known as Nino was born on the 4thanks of June 1993. He is a German-based Nigerian professional footballer is already carving a niche for himself in the round leather game. The 26 years old who currently play as a midfielder for Isv Ibbenbüren may just be the next big thing on Nigerian football scene as he is already one of the top-rated prospects in German football.