South-south APC Caucus Strategises to Save Oshiomhole

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The South-south caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met thursday to strategies counter-measures against any plot to remove the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

However, notable members of the party, including the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswil Akpabio and the Director General of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside did not attend the meeting held at the residence of Oshiomhole in Abuja.

The meeting was called at the instance of the national vice chairman South-south of the party, Hon. Hillard Eta.

Addressing journalists before the meeting dissolved into a closed-door session, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, decried the plot to remove Oshiomhole as national chairman, while also appealing for support for him.

“This meeting holds a lot of significance considering the crisis that has bedevilled the zone. It has been bitter-sweet. The attempt of late to remove the national chairman – the position that is very key given to the South-South-why are we antagonising our own? We have to stand by him. The party in the zone hasn’t fared very well. It is important to close ranks against the raging war.”

On his part, the zonal chairman of the party, Eta said the meeting was to appraise the performance of the party in the last general election and the recent feat recorded with its victory in Bayelsa State.

According to him, “The last time we had the meeting was before the presidential election. Let us mention what has happened since our last election, the emergence of Omo Agege as deputy Senate president, which was contested between the South-east and South-south.”

“In Edo and Rivers state, we must find a solution to the problem. I want to beg all warring parties to sheathe their swords.”

While speaking, Oshiomhole expressed delight over what he described as impressive turnout despite the cynicism that trailed the open invitations to all members of the South-south caucus.

He acknowledged the raging crisis in his home state of Edo State but said he was determined to make a concession for genuine reconciliation.

He noted that there is bound to be internal wrangling and issues, but party members must make extra efforts to ensure that whenever there is disagreement, there must be reconciliation.

“There were so many cases in court after the election but we haven’t had any upturn by the courts from our governors. Regardless of what some persons have said, here we are with a large turnout of members of the caucus.”