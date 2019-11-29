PSC, Police Move to Mend Fences

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have begun moves to end the crisis of confidence that has pitted them against one another.

A statement thursday by the PSC said both institutions were working to resolve their differences, adding that it is not at war with the police over command appointments and implementation of a standing policy on such equitable deployment of commissioners of police in line with the principle of federal character.

The PSC and the police are in court over the alleged violation of the powers of the commission on the recruitment of 10,000 constables ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The duo also has disagreements over the imbalance in the deployment of commissioners of police across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Clarifying the PSC’s stance on the issues, its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, said the commission was not in any conflict with the police.

“The commission wishes to state that it is not in any conflict with the Nigeria Police Force as it relates to the policy which it formulated in line with the constitutional provisions guiding such appointments.

“Although there are existing issues between the commission and the Nigeria Police Force, these issues are gradually being resolved in the interest of both parties and to the greater interest of the Nigerian nation.

“What was supposed to be confidential matters involving the two government bodies are being celebrated in the media as if the two parties are on a war path.

“The commission has the constitutional responsibility to oversight the police in areas of appointment, promotion and discipline and will continue to abide by this constitutional provision.

“It will however not carry out this sacred assignment on the pages of newspapers unless there is need to officially inform the public as has always been done whenever necessary,” PSC stated.

The statement entitled: “Appointment of State Command CPs; PSC Not in any Confrontation with Police, Issues to be Resolved Soon,” made reference to the lead stories published by THISDAY which highlighted lopsidedness in police command appointments and the alleged refusal by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to adhere to the standing policy on such posting.