MultiChoice Woos Viewers with New Channels

Mary Nnah

Starting from December 1, DStv consumers will get to watch more exciting channel which would of course make the festive period a happier one for viewers.

To this end, Africa’s leading video entertainment company, MultiChoice, recently unveiled five new packages for its DStv and GOtv platforms to deliver more quality content at great value for customers during the festive season and beyond.

Hence, customers will have more entertainment options to choose from with the introduction of three new DStv packages: DStv Confam, DStv Yanga and DStv Padi. GOtv subscribers will also get two new GOtv packages: GOtv Jolli and GOtv Jinja.

Speaking during the unveiling recently in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe,explained that these new packages are exclusively and specially-curated for the Nigerian market and come upgraded with new channels, fresh content and Naija-centric names that contribute to a more enhanced viewing experience. In addition, the GOtv Max package will be revamped to include more channels, thus offering more value at an affordable price.

“With improved package options available to our valued customers, they can choose a subscription plan that best fits their needs and budget. We remain committed to give millions of television viewers in Nigeria the opportunity to enjoy world class entertainment.” The new packages come loaded with the recently-launched channels – Da Vinci, TNT Africa and Real Time – as well as other top local, sports, movies and general entertainment channels”, Ugbe said.

For the new DStv packages, DStv Confam is a brand-new package designed for the whole family with over 120 channels. It is the home for BET, Da Vinci Learning, TNT Africa and more, and the subscription price is N4, 500 monthly. DStv Yanga has over 94 channels. For N2, 500 monthly, subscribers will get to enjoy all things Nollywood on amazing channels such as Africa Magic Epic, ROK 2 and Ebony Life. Also on the package are lifestyle shows on Real Time and great local and international music on MTV Base. DStv Padi provides quality entertainment at any time with over 51 exciting channels for N1, 800 monthly. The brand new GOtv JOLLI offers 68+ world class channels for family entertainment from top Naija and international channels. Subscribers will get to enjoy exciting Naija drama, reality shows, news, kid’s shows on brand new channels such as ROK2, CBS Reality, FOX, TNT Africa*, and Davinci Learning for N2,400 monthly.

GOtv Jinja provides 47+ exciting local and international channels, with entertaining channels such as with FOX Life and Real Time; educative kid’s channels like PBS Kids, local drama on Africa Magic Epic and lots more for N1,600 monthly.

MultiChoice will give customers with active subscriptions on DStv Access, DStv Family, GOtv Plus and GOtv Value a glimpse of the exiting entertainment lined up on these exciting new packages with a two-week preview from 1-15 December at no extra cost.