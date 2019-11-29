BTI Launches in Abuja, to Revolutionalise Beauty Therapy

King Akan

Beauty experts, professionals and enthusiasts gathered as The Sandy Roy Beauty Therapy Institute (BTI) launched recently in Abuja.

The launch which happened at their Maitama office, featured a host of interactive sessions which explored a range of topics around skin treatment and opportunities in the beauty industry.

Adanma Okoro, Educator BTI Abuja, and Dr. Onyinye Ibeagi, Aesthetic Doctor at SKIN101 clinics were among the facilitators at the event.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Hilda Titiloye, Principal BTI and Clinic Director (Abuja), stated that the vision of BTI was to professionally educate individuals to become top professionals in the health, beauty and skincare industry through quality training.

“For us, the future of the beauty industry is steeped in education and it is our goal at BTI to enhance the lives and careers of our trainees by equipping them with the necessary training required to become the very best in the industry,” she said.

Sandra Fuhr, owner/franchisor of BTI and the current CIDESCO international President who concurred with Titiloye, revealed that the Beauty Therapy Institute since its inception has produced quality beauty therapists.

She said: “Since 1996, we have committed to training quality beauty therapists. Our institute prides itself with the best trainers in Nigeria, state-of-the art facilities and a flexible course outlines in Health, pride themselves on offering flexible, part-time modular training courses in Health, Beauty and Skincare Therapy, so you can study at your own pace in your own time.”

The Sandy Roy Beauty Therapy Institute (BTI), Abuja, is one of the 12 campuses located around Africa offering internationally recognised training that lead to international certifications enabling graduates work anywhere in the world.