Black Friday: Travelstart Slashes Air Fares for Nigerians

As there are some special days in the year that are saddled with pure euphoria. Black Friday, which is celebrated on the last Friday in November is here!

Over the last five years, Black Friday sales have steadily gained momentum in Nigeria, with millions of Nigerians taking advantage of even better deals and discounts offered.

Travelstart, Africa’s largest online travel agency, can be credited with introducing the Black Friday euphoria to the travel industry by providing customers with ridiculous prices for flights that they can actually book.

For this year’s Black Friday, Travelstart is doing it again! With international flights going for as low as N99,999, winner of the “Best Online Travel Agency” at the 2019 Nigeria Tourism Awards, Travelstart has made travelling easier and more affordable for Nigerians who want to travel between now and as far as next year, October 2020.

From November 25 to December 2, 2019, Travelstart is giving everyone the opportunity to experience the world without breaking the bank. For the first time, travellers or travellers looking for a relaxing getaway can visit visa-free Cape Verde on Cabo Verde Airlines from N99,999. Customers can also book flights to the US from as low as N202,199 on Cabo Verde Airlines.

Other destinations such as Dubai, London, New York, Toronto and local flights are also on sale! Be it buying a flight for the family for Christmas or organising your business locally & abroad, the Travelstart Giant Black Friday Flight sale has something for every traveller! So don’t wait until the last minute, make sure you’re one of the lucky ones to partake in the trusted award winning online travel agency, Travelstart’s Giant Black Friday flight sale.