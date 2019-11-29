Anglican Diocese Enthrones New Bishop in Umuahia

Emmanuel Ugwu

A new bishop has Rt Rev Geoffrey Obijuru Ibeabuchi, has been enthroned as bishop of the Anglican diocese of Umuahia, having emerged as the third bishop of the diocese following the retirement of Archbishop Ikechi Nwosu after 16 years of running the affairs of the diocese.

The new bishop had earlier been consecrated on September 24, 2019 by the Prelate of All Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Rev Nicholas Okoh at St Peters Anglican Church, Asaba.

In his mission statement during his enthronement service held at St Stephen Anglican Cathedral Umuahia on November 25, 2019 Bishop Ibeabuchi said the church should never abandon its responsibilities as the conscience of the nation.

He said that the church must encourage Christians in public offices, elective or appointive to engage in selfless service and eschew corrupt practices.

“We must help our members in government and in politics to shine the light,” he said, adding that the church would not hesitate to sanction any member found wanting in public service.

According to him, the Anglican Communion in Umuahia diocese would suspend any member who failed to represent the church well while serving in public office.

The new bishop in his mission statement also said that he would ensure that the church preaches and teaches the undiluted word of God at all times. He assured that training and retraining of church workers would be a top priority while their welfare would equally be enhanced under his administration.

Speaking with journalists after his enthronement service, Bishop Ibeabuchi called on Nigerians to embrace peaceful coexistence and strive for its sustenance both on words and actions.

He noted that with sustainable peace, the nation would bring about sustainable development and national cohesion thereby building an economically and politically stronger nation.

A member of the church, Mr. Kelechi Imeoria, who is the accountant general of Abia state, said that the ascendancy of Ibeabuchi as the bishop of Umuahia was unique and historical as he enjoyed unanimous acceptance both among the clergy and the laity.

He said that it was good that some children of clergymen were following the footsteps of their fathers, adding that the new bishop, having taken after his father to serve in God’s own vineyard, would take good care of his flock.