Hayat Kimya Ltd Wins At ADVAN Awards 2019

It was a day of big harvest for Hayat Kimya Nigeria Limited last weekend at the 2019 Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) Awards for Marketing Excellence where its flagship brand, MOLFIX baby diaper and its new sanitary pads brand, MOLPED emerged winners in five categories.

The event, which is the most prestigious awards in the Nigerian marketing community, saw MOLFIX bagging back-to-back, the biggest award of the night: Brand of the Year West Africa.

For the third time since 2017, MOLFIX also emerged, Winner, Experiential Marketing, while it also came top in the Corporate Social Responsibility category.

In the Digital Marketing category, MOLFIX came second, just like MOLPED, in the New Brand category.

Managing Director, Hayat Kimya Nigeria, Mr. Hakan Misri, maintained that the harvest of awards was a testimony to the quality of the top-range brands coming out of Hayat Kimya.

He added that MOLPED Sanitary Pads which was launched into the Nigerian market in April 2019, has changed the narrative of the feminine care category in Nigeria as it has enjoyed growing presence in Traditional & Modern Trade channels.

In her remarks, ADVAN First Vice President, Bridget Adeniba, affirmed that the Awards winners are acknowledged “as industry leaders and named the elite in their industry.”

She added that the ADVAN Awards have evolved over the years in response to new developments in marketing theory and practice, to reflect the growing appreciation of the critical role of marketing as the vital source of value creation for business.

According to her, the Awards also provide the opportunity for organizations to gain competitive advantage by having their projects, initiatives, contributions, products and services recognized and offer the ultimate platform for improving brand awareness and loyalty, by increasing the respective recipients’ prestige.

The ADVAN Awards is endorsed and supported by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), an organization of national associations and global brands in over 65 countries of the world.