Group Calls for Govt’s Intervention to Eliminate Malaria in Osun

A nongovernmental organisation, Civil Society in Malaria Control, Immunisation and Nutrition (ACOMIN) has called on Osun government to increase its efforts in the elimination of malaria in local governments across the state.

This is just as the group is working on the prevention, treatment and mitigation of the impact of malaria as well as the promotion of immunisation and better nutrition in Nigeria, with focus on local governments, with the support of Global Fund.

This was disclosed by the Osun ACOMIN Chairman, Mr Aremu Stephen at the advocacy focused media meetings at state level in Osogbo, the state capital, where he advocated that the state government should increase its funding on malaria prevention.

The ACOMIN Chairman stated that the organisation was presently focused on five local government areas in the state, and that the state ministry of health should heighten up the protection of lives through eradication of malaria.

He commended the state government for the rehabilitation of Primary Health Care centers across the state, as well as equipping the facilities, adding that more was needed from the government.

Aremu said: “ACOMIN in collaboration with Society for Family Health and other major stakeholders had visited 15 local governments in the state. Successes recorded were based on the advocacy and accountability campaign done to stakeholders on community engagement to sustain the campaign against malaria.”

He called on the government to sustain the health facilities provided with availability of adequate health personnel, better beddings, provision of electricity, security guards, and water supply, adding that stakeholders are also called upon to support the government in his provision of health services for Osun people.

The Program Officer, Ministry of Health, Osun State, Dr Segun Orode commended ACOMIN as well as appreciated Global Fund for the support on malaria elimination in the state, adding that malaria can be eliminated totally.

He averred that the government cannot do it alone, hence the appeal to stakeholders to support the government to address the burden.

In his remark, the ACOMIN State Program Officer, Mr David Amoto explained that since the introduction and usage of long-lasting net for prevention of malaria in 2017, malaria infection reduced, but increased as at date, adding that more campaign and sensitisation was required.

Amoto further expressed the decision of ACOMIN to partner the government and key in to the budgeted health policy for the benefit of Osun citizenry, adding that this will serve as a cashback as supportive malaria improves.