Firms Partner to Enhance Cyber Security

Esther Oluku

Nigerian cyber security company, Platview Technologies has unveiled its partnership agreement with a United States-registered security company, LinkShadow, to upscale cyber security in Nigeria.

The cyber security firm stated that the newly signed partnership between the two organisations would ensure online activities for individuals and corporates are hazard free and secured from various online threats.

The services which the partnership would render include faster detection of threats, real-time response to threats, behavior and predictive security analytics, automated discovery of users and assets, CXO managerial dashboards and reports, machine learning-based, cyber security threat detections and threat intelligent feeds.

In a statement, the Director of Business Development at Platview Technologies, Mr. Dapo Salami, he said the strategic partnership was to deliver value to customers.

“Our partnership with LinkShadow is a choice, commitment to our customers and the ecosystem, to experience the endless possibilities and value of machine learning, artificial intelligence and further reduce the attacks and threats of the cyber landsape while prioritising return on investment for cyber security.

“Cyber security has been a major hazard in the internet world, so this partnership is envisaged to further boost the safety of Nigerians’ online data, corporate organisations, banking sector and government agencies,” Salami said.

Also, Sales Director, LinkShadow, Mr. Fadi Sharaf, said cyber security was a corporate risk, adding that becoming cyber resilient was key to business security that needs to be given utmost priority.

“With LinkShadow’s unparalleled detection of the most sophisticated threats, organisations can enhance their defense against advanced cyber-attacks, zero-day malware and ransomware.

“We are very excited to sign up Platview Technologies as our Certified Platinum Partner in Nigeria and are confident that this strategic partnership will enable LinkShadow to strengthen its presence and accelerate growth in the region,” he added.